Aurora GlobalFest

Saturday

Aug 19, 2017 – 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM

15151 E Alameda Parkway
Aurora, CO 80012 Map

GlobalFest is a community event that highlights the culturally diverse communities that call Aurora home. Global Fest combines global performances and food, a flag ceremony and an international fashion show showcasing traditional garments from all regions of the world. The event includes ethnic food vendors, a beer garden with local brewers offering internationally inspired beer, and over 40 vendors with goods and services, as well as family activities.
Free Admission
https://www.auroragov.org/things_to_do/events/global_fest

