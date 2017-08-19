Aurora GlobalFest
Saturday
Aug 19, 2017 – 1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Aurora Municipal Center
15151 E Alameda Parkway
Aurora, CO 80012 Map
More Info
GlobalFest is a community event that highlights the culturally diverse communities that call Aurora home. Global Fest combines global performances and food, a flag ceremony and an international fashion show showcasing traditional garments from all regions of the world. The event includes ethnic food vendors, a beer garden with local brewers offering internationally inspired beer, and over 40 vendors with goods and services, as well as family activities.
Free Admission
