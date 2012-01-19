2017 MILE HIGH HOLIDAY MART
Friday
Nov 10 - Nov 12, 2017 – All Day
Gates Field House, University of Denver
2201 E. Asbury Avenue
Denver, CO 80208 Map
More Info
The Junior League of Denver's Annual Mile High Holiday Mart is the premier holiday show in the Denver area and has been a fall tradition for nearly four decades. All proceeds from this unique and exclusive shopping experience support the League’s mission of developing the potential of women as well as our community focus, improving literacy rates and providing access to books for children through the third grade in the Denver metro area.
Tickets $40 (includes parking)
