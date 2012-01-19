Denver Events

Linking Asia: Art, Trade, and Devotion

Wednesday

Dec 20 - Apr 1, 2018 – All Day

100 West Fourteenth Avenue
Denver, CO 80204 Map

Explore how trade routes inspired and influenced art over time and across the Asian continent. Linking Asia: Art, Trade, and Devotion will feature approximately 150 sculptures, ceramics, textiles, scrolls, and other multi-dimensional works from 20 countries that span 2,000 years.
This exhibition is free for members (included in general admission).
