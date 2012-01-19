Linking Asia: Art, Trade, and Devotion
Wednesday
Dec 20 - Apr 1, 2018 – All Day
Denver Art Museum
100 West Fourteenth Avenue
Denver, CO 80204 Map
More Info
Explore how trade routes inspired and influenced art over time and across the Asian continent. Linking Asia: Art, Trade, and Devotion will feature approximately 150 sculptures, ceramics, textiles, scrolls, and other multi-dimensional works from 20 countries that span 2,000 years.
This exhibition is free for members (included in general admission).
Bring These Top Artists To Your City
Demand it! ®
and Never Miss a Show Again!
Powered by Eventful, a CBS Local Digital Media Business